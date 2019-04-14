|
|
Frank Lo Russo
- - It is with heavy heart that the family of Frank Veto Lo Russo announces his passing on March 11, 2019 He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his children. He was born on July 27, 1942 and was raised in Boonton, New Jersey. He is the son of the late Anna and Frank Lo Russo.
He graduated from Boonton High School and attended Bethany College to play football. Frank taught at Boonton High School for fourteen years as a Physical Education Teacher, Drivers Education Teacher and Football Coach. He left teaching to take over his family business, Lo Russo Fireworks Manufacturing Company in Netcong, NJ.
Frank also was a carpenter in the carpenter's union and a school bus driver.
Frank is predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Lois Carey Lo Russo. They had two children: Lisa Lo Russo Bevacqua married to John Bevacqua and Frank V. Lo Russo Jr married to Tammy Lo Russo. He has five grandchildren: Luigi F. Lo Russo, Domenica L. Bevacqua, Giovanni M. Bevacqua, Isabella R. Lo Russo and Donato F. Bevacqua Frank had two siblings; Theresa Keezer and Michael Lo Russo and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private. Memorial Donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, Delaware.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 14, 2019