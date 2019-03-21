|
|
Frank N. Van Der Meulen
Budd Lake - Frank N. Van Der Meulen, 85, of Budd Lake died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Born in Little Falls, Mr. Van Der Meulen resided there before moving to Wayne in 1962 and then to Budd Lake in 2001. He retired from Truckmann Reprographics and was previously employed at Hewitt Robins Passaic Terminal, Dan Brechner Company and DSI Toy Co. Mr. Van Der Meulen enjoyed classic cars and was a member of the Garden State Mustang Club and Mustang Club of America.
He was a Veteran of the US Army serving in the occupation of Germany during the Korean War.
He was predeceased by his wife, the former Wilma Ann Baldwin; his brother and sister in law, John Garry and Marilyn Vander Meulen.
Survivors include: his daughter, Virginia Van Der Meulen of Budd Lake, NJ; his nephew, Andrew Vander Meulen and his wife. Jacqui and their family of Little Falls, NJ; his niece, Diana Dudek and her husband, Ron and their family of Watervliet, MI and member of the Baldwin and Davenport families.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 am Monday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Sunday from 2-6 pm. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2019