Frank P. Diassi III
Frank P. Diassi III, 66 passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, at his home in Bedminster, NJ.
Frank was born in Morristown, NJ to Frank and Marianne Diassi on August 15, 1954. He grew up in Scotch Plains, NJ and graduated from Scotch Plains Fanwood High School. He continued his education earning a BA in Economics from Syracuse University and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He was a licensed financial planner earning his series 6,7, 63,65 and 66 as well as a licensed Insurance broker. He was a successful investment advisor for Tomorrow's Financial Services, Inc in Lincroft, NJ.
Frank was an avid sports fan rooting for his beloved Syracuse Orangemen along with the Knicks, Giants, and Yankees. He was loved by his family, his large circle of friends, and would spend hours of his time talking and joking with them on any topic from politics and financial planning to world history. On most weekend mornings, Frank could be found playing tennis on the courts in "The Hills" or on a basketball court improving his game. Most of all he loved to be with his family, always playing, teaching and supporting his nieces and nephew. Frank, always a man of integrity and impeccable judgment leaves behind a legacy of warmth and dedication towards his family, his clients, and the community.
Frank is predeceased by his mother Marianne Diassi. He is survived by his loving father Frank P. Diassi II of Far Hills, NJ, his siblings Camille Diassi of Tewksbury, NJ, David and Gail Diassi of Bethlehem NJ, and Timothy and Lydia Diassi of Far Hills, NJ. Frank adored his two nieces Gabrielle Diassi, Brianna Diassi and nephew, Nicholas Diassi. Frank will be miss by all.
The visitation will be held at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, 101 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, New Jersey on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 11 am - 4 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Brigid Church, 129 Main Street, Peapack, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 145 Mt Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920.
In in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loyola Jesuit Center, 161 James Street Morristown, NJ 07960 Phone: 973-539-0740, For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com