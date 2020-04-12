|
Frank Peter Melchionne
Montville Twp. - Frank Peter Melchionne, known by all as Mickey, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, April 9, 2020 at his home in the Towaco section of Montville Township.
Born in East Orange, he was a resident of Montclair before coming to Towaco in 1979.
Mr. Melchionne had served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was a realtor with Weichert Realtors in Mountain Lakes for over 25 years before his retirement four years ago.
Mickey was a die hard N.Y. Yankees fan and had been a coach with Montville Township Little League Baseball for many years. He was an animal lover, could often be found laughing and telling jokes, and above all, he loved his family.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Frances (nee Migdol) Melchionne; two children, Michael Melchionne and his wife Jennifer of Windham, NH, and Christina Melchionne Miseo, MD and her husband John of Madison, NJ; a brother, Dennis Manzione and his wife Mimi of Dover, DE; and five grandchildren, Samantha, Nino, Danny, Christopher, and Jonathan Melchionne.
In the interest of public health, all services will be private under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). A public memorial will be scheduled in the future. Please keep the family in your prayers at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to either () or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare (www.sthuberts.org). For further info please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020