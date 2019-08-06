|
|
Frank V. Carlino
Hackettstown - Frank V. Carlino, age 82, of Hackettstown, NJ died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing Home, Bethlehem, PA. Frank was born March 27, 1937, in Hoboken, NJ to the late Accursio and Vincenza (Esposito) Carlino.
He proudly served in the US Army during Peacetime. He was the owner/President of Patient Education Press, Hackettstown, NJ. Frank's interests included: traveling, photography, cooking, going to the racetrack, casinos and playing poker. In addition, he was an avid football and baseball fan with his favorite teams being the New York Jets and Yankees.
He is survived by his beloved wife: Deborah (Lewis) Carlino, three daughters, Colleen Rose and husband Michael, Nancy Dombrosky, Doreen Broad and husband Michael, a sister Mildred Knoblauch, six grandchildren, Joshua, Laura, Jason, Erin, Patrick and Amanda, five great-grandchildren, Brynn, Nathan, Brielle, Rylan, Kyler and 1 more on the way.
The funeral will be held 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ. Cremation is private.
Burial of ashes will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, NJ at 11 am.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 22Kill, a Marine founded org. to combat suicide in the military and first responder communities. Frank's favorite uncle was a Marine in WW2 and our grandson is currently serving in the Marines, and one who is currently in Law Enforcement.
https://22kill.z2systems.com/np/clients/22kill/donation.jsp?campaign=33.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 6, 2019