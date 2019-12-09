|
|
Frank Voltaggio Sr
Parsippany - Frank Voltaggio Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.
He was born in Newark and grew up in Maplewood, before settling in Parsippany.
Frank served in the United States Army from 8/8/1945 until being honorably discharged on 1/18/1947.
He earned his BA in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati and was a Tax Accountant for Bell Labs/AT&T in Murray Hill for many years before retiring.
Frank was a member of the Parsippany Knights of Columbus and the Parsippany Elks Lodge 2078.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Jean (nee-Seward) who passed away on 6/27/1983.
Survivors include his sons: Samuel, Frank and his wife Annabella, and Fr. Joseph; his daughters: Mary Clayton and her husband Steve and Patty Fisher and her husband Rick; his sister, Jeanette Pollari; his eight cherished grandchildren; and three treasured great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral mass today, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Abbey, 230 Mendham Rd, Morristown, N.J. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Arrangements are under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, 973-887-3235. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to St. Joseph's Healthcare and Rehab Center, 315 Lindsley Rd, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019