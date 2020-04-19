|
Frank Wasko
Rockaway Township - It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Wasko announces his passing on Saturday, April 18, at the age of 86 years.
He was born in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, to the late Michael and Anna Kernoko, who passed away when Frank was only six. Michael later married Veronica Kuzma.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his son, Frank Jr, who passed away fifteen years ago. He was his son, friend, business partner and is deeply missed. His older siblings have also all been laid to rest: Mary (Stark), Anna (Novak), Michael, George, John, Helen (Granese) and Charles.
Frank loved to travel, either by car, or in his motor home. However, the road always led him back to his home in the Mt. Hope section of the Township, where he lived most of his life. MHATW.
He attended Rockaway High for only one year. He left and joined the Navy, where he served during the Korean War. Upon coming home, he earned his GED, often worked several jobs to support his family and begin chasing windmills, following his dreams to a bigger and better life.
By trade, Frank was a millwright, welder and carpenter working out of Local Union 620. By ambition, he was also an entrepreneur. He co-founded Wascoe, Inc, a construction company in Rockaway Borough, and Kozey Cabins, a vacation retreat in Wasilla, Alaska. He also built a multi-purpose building, where several family businesses started and Wasko Construction remains. Frank was a member of the Rockaway American Legion, exempt member of the Rockaway Borough Fire Department, and belonged to several social clubs, where he shared his enjoyment of dancing and the outdoors. He was often seen walking around Park Lakes, counting the laps by switching quarters in his pocket. In addition to long drives, Frank also liked his daily visits to the diner, attending car shows and shopping, whether at the mall or at a flea market - and the proof is in his closet!
He is survived by the Mother of his children, Katherine (Bakosh) Peer, daughter-in-law Joanne (Carney), daughter Kathy (Mark) Snyder, son David (Marilyn), daughter Mary (Robert) Davenport, and daughter Lorraine (Doug) Scheer. In addition, he leaves behind 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank his former home care aide and the Staff at Arden Courts Memory Care Community, Whippany, where he lived for the past 3 and half months. If you knew Frank, you know how much attention he required. This wasn't an easy task. We couldn't have done it without them and we are grateful.
Due to current public health and safety regulations, services will be private, entrusted to Whitman-Kanapaux Funeral Home, Rockaway. Private burial will be held at the Rockaway First Presbyterian Church Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date when permitted. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local first responder unit or essential business. Better yet, treat yourself to something special. Frank also believed in hard work and rewarding oneself for it. May God bless us all and keep us in the palm of His hand.
Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020