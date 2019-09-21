|
Franklin Koslow
Rockaway - Franklin Koslow, 82, of Rockaway, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Frank was born in 1937 to Molly and Herbert Koslow in Malden Massachusetts.
Herbert was a Pharmacist as was Frank's uncle and Frank and his brother Joel grew up helping in the Pharmacy. While Joel went on to become a Doctor, Frank followed the family profession and studied Pharmacy at the Massachusetts college of Pharmacy.
After college, he served 3 years in the Military as a hospital Pharmacist in Kansas City. Following that he returned to Malden to work with his father for a few years, after which he relocated to New Jersey to marry Elinor Pearlman who was employed here as a mathematician.
Frank and Elinor had 2 sons, Glen and Jeremy. Unfortunately, Elinor died at a young age and left Frank alone with his 2 sons. After several years, Frank met Diane, a divorcee, and they remarried and formed a blended family consisting of five teenagers, dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, fish etc. Life was difficult at first with so many conflicting needs, but they survived the difficulties and had a wonderful life together with many friends, travel to exotic destinations and many parties and celebrations including a celebration of their 30th anniversary five years ago.
Frank worked as a pharmacist for 46 years, first at a chain store and later at a pharmacy and surgical supply in Hackettstown. He was an avid reader, regular exercise enthusiast and most of all, a pet lover. His last dog, Oliver, a Basset Hound was a great joy in his life. He took Oliver to the dog park seven days a week and cared for his every need until Oliver's untimely death at only nine years. Until he developed an unusually aggressive form of Parkinson's disease, Frank loved doing outdoor work and chores around the house, as well as volunteering at the soup kitchen. He especially enjoyed his Wednesday evening movie group when he went out for pizza and a movie with a close group of men friends. These men continued to pick him up and care for him as his health declined. He was a member of the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship where for many years he arranged rides for people needing them. Frank was a wonderful and loving grandfather to Noah and Jonah Adelman, Liam, Ryan, Danny and Maeve Strauss and in recent years to Ellie, Jack and Travis Pearlman whom he did not get to see enough. He was a good friend to many people and would always go out of his way to help everyone. Even in declining health, he reached out to others and handled his incapacitation with grace and dignity.
He leaves his wife, Diane, Son, Jeremy and his wife Geri, Son Glen and his wife Nicole, grandchildren Ellie, Jack and Travis, daughter and son in law Emily and Warren Adelman, grandsons Noah and Jonah, son and daughter in law, Jonathan and Katherine Strauss, grandchildren Liam, Ryan, Danny and Maeve, brother and sister in law, Joel and Ronda Koslow.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 2:30pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at King Solomon Memorial Park, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton. Visitation at their home will be on Sunday and Monday evenings from 7 to 9 PM. Donations in Frank's honor can be made to the American Parkinson's Association 135 Parkinson Ave Staten Island, NY 10305 or to the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. A memorial service will be held at a future time.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019