Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
King Solomon Memorial Park
550 Dwasline Road
Clifton, NJ
1937 - 2019
Rockaway - Franklin Koslow, 82, of Rockaway, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Frank was born & raised in Malden Massachusetts.

Frank worked as a pharmacist for 46 years for Bach's Drug & Surgical in Hackettstown.

Survivors include his wife: Diane (nee-Birnback), his sons, Jeremy and his wife Geri, Glen and his wife Nicole; and Jonathan Strauss and his wife Katherine; his daughter; Emily Adelman and her husband Warren; his brother: Joel and his wife Rhonda; and his nine grandchildren.

Relatives & friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 2:30pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at King Solomon Memorial Park, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton; Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019
