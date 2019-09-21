|
Franklin Koslow
Rockaway - Franklin Koslow, 82, of Rockaway, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Frank was born & raised in Malden Massachusetts.
Frank worked as a pharmacist for 46 years for Bach's Drug & Surgical in Hackettstown.
Survivors include his wife: Diane (nee-Birnback), his sons, Jeremy and his wife Geri, Glen and his wife Nicole; and Jonathan Strauss and his wife Katherine; his daughter; Emily Adelman and her husband Warren; his brother: Joel and his wife Rhonda; and his nine grandchildren.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 2:30pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at King Solomon Memorial Park, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton; Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019