Franz A. Schlomm
Schlomm, Franz A. age 81 of Rockaway passed away peacefully April 18, 2020 in the Saint Barnabus Medical Center Livingston, NJ. Born Gudow, Germany to the late Franz A. and Margaret Schlomm, Franz had a long and successful career as a General Contractor.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, owned a garage on Blackwell
Street in Dover and later moved to Salem Street in Dover where he did automotive repair. He was an avid bowler, fisherman and had a great love for animals.
Franz was pre deceased by his beloved wife Dolores (nee Traphagen) Strombach in 2018. Survivors include his son Franz Schlomm III and his wife Page and their son Jeff, his daughter Linda Fruendt, his grandsons Matthew Fruendt and his wife Angela, and Steven Fruendt and family, his great grandsons James Fruendt, Jordan Fruendt and his wife Brianna, and Thomas Fruendt, his great great grandson Bentley Fruendt, his brother Peter Schlomm and niece, Amanda Schlomm and his sister Edalgarde Schlomm.
A Memorial Service will be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero Funeral Home One Baker Ave. (Rt. 46) Dover, NJ. Online condolences may be offered through www.smith-taylor-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020