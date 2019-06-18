|
|
Fred Carmen Lucia
Randolph - Fred Carmen Lucia 96 passed away at his son's residence on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born and raised in Morristown and has been a resident of Randolph since 2009. Fred was a Senior Vice President of National Community Bank in Dover and retired in 1987 after 45 years.
Fred served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the USN Reserve for 16 years after, he was a parishioner and founding member of Resurrection Parish. He was an avid sports fan especially West Point Football, but mostly he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his three children, Carol A. Mandeville of Netcong, Deborah M. Breitweiser of Netcong and David F. of Randolph; five grandchildren; Frank, Carolyn, Susan, Tina and David, seventeen great grandchildren, and seven great- great grandchildren, he is predeceased by his wife Virginia in 1997.
Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Mass 10:00 AM, Thursday June 20, 2019 at Resurrection Parish, Randolph.
Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: Resurrection Parish 651 Millbrook Ave. Randolph, NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record on June 18, 2019