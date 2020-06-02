Fred Leary



Hampton,VA - Fred Leary died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home in Hampton, Virginia.



Born in Rochester, N.Y., Fred was the beloved husband for 29 years to Dorothy Leary and to Lena Leary for 19 years and he was the son of the late Frederick and Olga Leary.



Fred received his undergraduate degree in Accounting from St. Bonaventure University in Allegheny, New York.



Fred started and ended his business career with A.C. Nielson.



He proudly served his country as a Paymaster in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a faithful parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Rockaway, N.J.



Fred was an avid sports fan having been a catcher in his youth. Fred was a former President of the Rockaway Little League and managed several Bisson Motors champion baseball teams. Fred was a fervent New York Mets and New York Giants and college basketball fan.



Fred is survived by his loving and devoted daughters and sons, Julie Schnoor and her husband Bob Schnoor, Colleen Leary and her husband Garth Carle, Pat Leary and his wife, Amy Leary, Tim Leary and his wife Sandra Leary, Kevin Leary and his wife, Karen Leary and was the proud grandfather of Christopher, Mckenna Carle, Megan Schnoor, Joshua, Ryan and Sean.









