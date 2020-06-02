Fred Leary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Leary

Hampton,VA - Fred Leary died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home in Hampton, Virginia.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., Fred was the beloved husband for 29 years to Dorothy Leary and to Lena Leary for 19 years and he was the son of the late Frederick and Olga Leary.

Fred received his undergraduate degree in Accounting from St. Bonaventure University in Allegheny, New York.

Fred started and ended his business career with A.C. Nielson.

He proudly served his country as a Paymaster in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a faithful parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Rockaway, N.J.

Fred was an avid sports fan having been a catcher in his youth. Fred was a former President of the Rockaway Little League and managed several Bisson Motors champion baseball teams. Fred was a fervent New York Mets and New York Giants and college basketball fan.

Fred is survived by his loving and devoted daughters and sons, Julie Schnoor and her husband Bob Schnoor, Colleen Leary and her husband Garth Carle, Pat Leary and his wife, Amy Leary, Tim Leary and his wife Sandra Leary, Kevin Leary and his wife, Karen Leary and was the proud grandfather of Christopher, Mckenna Carle, Megan Schnoor, Joshua, Ryan and Sean.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved