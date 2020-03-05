|
Fred W. Ludwig
Boonton - Renowned Santa of Boonton
Fred W. Ludwig, "Santa Fred", a lifelong Boonton Resident, Businessman, Fireman and beloved Santa, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the NJ State Firemen's Home in Boonton, NJ.
Surviving are his son, Scott and his wife, Yasmin, grandson, Maximillian. He was predeceased by his wife of 21 years, Harriet.
Visitation on Sunday, March 8th from 2-4 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, NJ. A Boonton Fire Department & Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm concluding with Military Honors.
View the full obituary at www.codeymackeyfh.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020