Frederick Blume
Rockaway Township - Frederick Blume, 61, of Rockaway Township passed away on August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, NJ. Fred worked as Owner & Operator of F.B. Trucking for many years and eventually retired. In retirement Fred worked for the town of Wharton as the senior citizen bus driver, a job that he thoroughly enjoyed. He had a passion for food, loved a good joke and of course, Bruce Springsteen. Fred was a perfectionist who had the ability to do a job and only had to do it once. His memory was as sharp as his whit. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Joan. His children John Godley & late wife Danielle Godley of Paterson, Amanda Blume & fiancé Timothy Pearce of Hoboken, Samantha Hoehn & husband James Hoehn of Rockaway; Grandchildren John & Zander Godley of Lake Ariel and Jesse & Jayden Blume of Rockaway. He is predeceased by his parents Fredrick Sr. & Jacqueline Blume; Siblings Debra & late husband Richard Firrello, Linda & husband Leonard Miller, Donna & husband Michael Hon, Joseph & husband Todd Descoranges-Blume; Siblings In-laws Susan "Sister Susan" & husband Timothy Hanlon, Claire & husband David McDonald, Carole & husband Robert Scherr, Dermot & wife Alison Hannon and Christine & husband Cale Hilts. Fred also had many beloved nephews, nieces & his grand dog Lincoln.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5:00-7:00PM, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
). Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10:00AM, also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester.
In lieu of flowers, kindly become an organ donor.