Frederick Blume
Frederick Blume

Rockaway Township - Frederick Blume, 61, of Rockaway Township passed away on August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, NJ. Fred worked as Owner & Operator of F.B. Trucking for many years and eventually retired. In retirement Fred worked for the town of Wharton as the senior citizen bus driver, a job that he thoroughly enjoyed. He had a passion for food, loved a good joke and of course, Bruce Springsteen. Fred was a perfectionist who had the ability to do a job and only had to do it once. His memory was as sharp as his whit. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Joan. His children John Godley & late wife Danielle Godley of Paterson, Amanda Blume & fiancé Timothy Pearce of Hoboken, Samantha Hoehn & husband James Hoehn of Rockaway; Grandchildren John & Zander Godley of Lake Ariel and Jesse & Jayden Blume of Rockaway. He is predeceased by his parents Fredrick Sr. & Jacqueline Blume; Siblings Debra & late husband Richard Firrello, Linda & husband Leonard Miller, Donna & husband Michael Hon, Joseph & husband Todd Descoranges-Blume; Siblings In-laws Susan "Sister Susan" & husband Timothy Hanlon, Claire & husband David McDonald, Carole & husband Robert Scherr, Dermot & wife Alison Hannon and Christine & husband Cale Hilts. Fred also had many beloved nephews, nieces & his grand dog Lincoln.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5:00-7:00PM, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10:00AM, also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester.

In lieu of flowers, kindly become an organ donor.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
