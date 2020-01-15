|
|
Frederick Cornelius "Fred" Boyd
Denville - Frederick Cornelius "Fred" Boyd died peacefully at home in Denville, NJ on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 82 years old.
Fred is survived by his wife Marian D. Boyd, daughter, Tammy Hasler (Dave), son, Roy Boyd (Sabrina), daughters, Wendy Gasko (Dennis), Kimberly Clover (Tom), Colleen Schoerner (Kevin), Step-Daughter, Tammy Lee Baldwin, First Wife Priscilla Leard, 14 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Erma Boyd, and stepsons Fred, Charles, and Leroy Baldwin.
Fred was born in Maywood, NJ to Russell and Erma Boyd. He graduated from Morris Hills High School in 1955. He has resided in the Denville/Rockaway area with most of his days in Cedar Lake tending to his gardens. Fred served in the US Navy from 1955-1959. He was an accomplished Pressman and spent his career at Midland Press in West Orange, NJ. Fred was active in Rotary International and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also active with the Cedar Lake Property Owners and community for many years.
All arrangements were private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Fred's Honor, please do so with the Denville Beautification Committee (www.denvillenj.org/beautification_committee.php) or the Denville Fire Department and First Aid Squad at 2 Indian Road, Denville, NJ 07834.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020