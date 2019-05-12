Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Rockaway Twp - Frederick D. Weber, 84, a lifelong resident of Rockaway Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Kindred Hospice, Dover.

Frederick graduated Dover High School and served as a Tool Makers Apprentice at Picatinny Arsenal where he worked for 25 years. He retired from Allied Signal after 25 years. Frederick served in the Navy Reserve for 8 years. He was also a Special Police Officer for Rockaway Township, and a life member of the Birchwood Fire Department Co. 4. He served on the fire department for 45 years and ranked Chief and President. He was the Past President of the Fireman's Relief Association. Frederick was also a Fire Inspector for Rockaway Township and coached Rockets Football and Babe Ruth Baseball.

He is survived by Sandra his wife of 63 years; four children Dawn McEvoy and husband Art, David and wife Vicky, Doreen Sabatino and husband Gary and Dane and wife Lori; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Florence and his two brothers Paul and Roger.

Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 3-5PM & 7-9PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11AM also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Birchwood Fire Co. #4, 4 Art Street, Rockaway, NJ 07801.
Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2019
