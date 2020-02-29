|
Frederick H. Midlige, Jr.
Mt. Tabor - Frederick H. Midlige, Jr. of Mt. Tabor, passed away peacefully on Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020. Fred lived life to the fullest, having shared 84 years of unconditional love, laughter, and enduring memories with family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held on Thurs., March 5th from 4 - 7 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted to Boy Scouts of American Patriots Path Council. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020