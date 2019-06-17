|
|
Frederick John Detoro
Flanders - Frederick John Detoro, 52, a life-long resident of Flanders, NJ passed away on June 15, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ. Fred was born on November 22, 1966 in Dover, NJ to the late Frederick R. Detoro and Catherine (Hansen) Detoro. He was a life-long member of the Flanders Fire Dept., serving as both past Chief & past President. Fred served Mt. Olive Twp. as Fire Marshal, Construction Official, Captain of EMS, and OEM Coordinator. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed smoking cigars, playing with his pup, and spending quality time with his three daughters. Fred's life mission was helping others and saving lives. In his passing, he continues that mission as an organ donor for the NJ Sharing Network.
Fred is survived by his three cherished daughters, Kelsey Detoro, Morgan Detoro, and Riley Detoro; devoted mother, Catherine Detoro; three loving sisters, Bridget Terrezza and her husband Eugene, Kathleen Preziosi and her husband Jeffrey, Maureen Kowalik and her husband Andrew; beloved companion, Mayra Garcia; and by many other loving family members, friends, and colleagues. He was predeceased by his father, Frederick R. Detoro in 2018; and by his brother, Charles Detoro.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fred's Life Celebration on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road, Chester (908-879-3090).
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church in Flanders.
Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
For directions and online condolences please visit www.leberfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 17, 2019