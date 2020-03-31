|
|
Frederick "Fred" Peter Passarella, Sr.
Whippany - Frederick "Fred" Peter Passarella, Sr., 84 passed away on March 31, 2020 at Arden Court, Whippany, NJ. He was born in Morristown, NJ, and resided in Chatham prior to moving to Madison 60 years ago.
He attended Chatham High School. He was the owner of Charles the Florist, Madison, where he
worked for 50 years until his retirement in 1999. He was warm-heartedly known in Madison and the surrounding communities as Freddy or Uncle Fred. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he served as a Specialist in the 546th Medical Company stationed in Korea.
Fred was a member of the Madison Fire Department, the Morris County Juvenile Conference Committee, the Madison Lions and Elks clubs, the Madison Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion Post #43.
Fred is survived by his son, Fred Passarella, Jr, and his wife Cathy, Morristown, NJ, and his cherished grandchildren, Abigail and Christopher Passarella. He is also survived by his sister, Florence DeMarzo, Madison as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Passarella, Jr. of Rockaway.
A Memorial Mass to celebrates Fred's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison (danglerfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020