Frederick Richard Hogh
East Hanover - Frederick Richard Hogh passed away on Tuesday, October 1st 2019. He was 90.
Fred Hogh was a lifelong businessman in East Hanover, NJ. He loved working with plants and at age fifteen was employed by the Hanover Floral Company on Ridgedale Avenue, which was owned by the Raabe family. In 1959 he purchased their business, after gaining experience as a grower in charge of the greenhouses, and in the landscape contracting business.
Fred was described as a visionary florist, who kept track of trends and economic changes. To diversify, he added a gift shop and excelled in floral work for weddings, corporations, and cemeteries. His cacti garden exhibits at the New Jersey Flower Show at the Morristown Armory won many awards.
In 1950, he married Cassie Fetzer and they moved to Hanover Floral, the business Fred loved and soon owned. Fred and Cassie were married for 62 years before her passing in 2012. Their son, Fred T. Hogh, passed in 2016.
Fred is survived by his brother Joseph Hogh (Janice), his daughters Patricia Hofto (William) of CO, and Melody Bjorklund of East Hanover, NJ. Grandchildren include Bill Hofto (Alison) of CA, Mary Hofto Grae of CO, Alan Bjorklund (Lindsay) of NY, Bonnie Hofto Poulson (Danny) of CO, Amy Hofto of CA, and Beth Bjorklund (Max Scheiner) of NJ. Great-grandchildren are Dylan Scheiner and Axel Poulson.
Funeral Arrangements were under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Cremation: Private.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019