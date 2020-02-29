|
Frederick William Kohler, Sr. 90, of Towaco, NJ passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in Queens, NY and lived in Lodi, NJ before moving to Towaco in 1967. He worked security at Ford Motor Company in Teterboro, NJ for 34 years and retired in 1988. He was a parishioner of St. Pius X R.C. Church in Montville, NJ. Beloved husband of Priscilla Kohler (nee Corkey). Devoted father of Nancy Kohler of Valtia, NY, Mark Kohler of Denville, NJ and the late Frederick W. Kohler, Jr. Dear step-father of Charles Fischkelta of Lakewood, NJ and David Fischkelta of Oak Ridge, NJ. He was predeceased by eight siblings. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial visiting on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ from 10 am - 1 pm. Memorial Service at 12:30 pm. Memorial Gifts to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 would be appreciated. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020