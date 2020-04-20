|
|
Frieda C. Whiteside
Boonton - Frieda C. Whiteside passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. She would have been 94 years old on April 20 th.
Frieda was the daughter of George and Marion (Molly) Westenberger and was a life-long resident of Boonton, New Jersey. She and her late husband, George (Sonny) Whiteside were well-known, loved and respected members of their community.
Frieda is survived by her two daughters, Carole Quinn, of Brunswick, Maine; Kathy Luckhaus and her husband, Stephen, of Whispering Pines, North Carolina. She also leaves three grandchildren: Michael Szkola, Boonton, NJ; Kelly Luckhaus and her husband, Colin Turner, Wilmington, NC and Robyn Luckhaus, Charleston, SC. She had two great-grandchildren: Emmett and Vivian Turner, Wilmington, NC.
Frieda also leaves behind her sister, Rita and her husband, Don Theriault, and two brothers: Joseph Westenberger and Thomas Westenberger, both of Boonton Township.
She is predeceased by her sister, Marian Knott and her husband, Joe, as well as her brother, George Westenberger.
Frieda, a congregant of Our Lady of My Carmel for many years, attended the church's grammar school and then Boonton High School. She worked for many years at State Bank and Bank of America on Main Street, Boonton. After the bank, Frieda was a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Mountain Lakes, a job which she loved.
Frieda kept up a very close relationship with her mother's family in Ireland over many years. She and Sonny made several trips to Ireland to visit family living there. They also made several trips to Bermuda, a place they both enjoyed visiting.
Frieda will be missed by her family and her many friends in the area.
The current circumstances have prohibited a traditional funeral. Frieda was buried with a small graveside ceremony at Saint Mary's Cemetery on April 17 th 2020.
Donations in Frieda's name may be made to Kiwanis Ambulance Service of Boonton NJ or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020