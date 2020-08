G. Stephen RemillardG. Stephen Remillard passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. He had shared 73 years of devotion, knowledge and compassion with his family, friends, acquaintances, and students.A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial Donations are being accepted to Denville Friends of the Library by way of www.inmemof.org . Please visit www.normandean.com for the complete obituary.