Gail Patricia Robertson Kelly
Ocean Township - Gail Patricia Robertson Kelly, 74, of Ocean Township, NJ, formerly of Mountain Lakes, NJ, passed away at home on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Born in Newark, NJ to Robert and Eileen Robertson, Gail was raised in Newark where she attended St. Vincent's Academy.
She met and married the love of her life, Robert A. Kelly and together they raised their family in Mountain Lakes.
She was a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker while in Mountain Lakes and retired as Director of Global Relocation with Colgate Palmolive in New York City.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Robert; devoted children, Maureen Kelly Samson, her husband, Steven, and their sons, Jack, Reid and Liam of Mountain Lakes, NJ; Maribeth Kelly Anderson and her husband, Scott, of Washington D.C.; and Edward "Teddy" Kelly, his wife, Keri, and their children Seamus and Madeline of Olney, MD; as well as loving siblings, Robert Robertson, and his wife, Agneta of San Clamente, CA; and Patricia Robertson Marold, and her husband, Robert, of Spring Lake, NJ.
She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Kelly, in 2011.
Services are private at the request of the family. Arrangements in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton. To extend a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gail made to The American Cancer Society
would be deeply appreciated.