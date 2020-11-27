Gail Reedy Slattery
Succasunna - "You were an angel in the shape of a mom"
Gail P. Slattery, 80 passed away at home on 11/25/2020. She is survived by her devoted husband Frank of 58 years; by her 3 children: Gail Irwin (spouse Marc), James Slattery (spouse Betsy), and Stephen Slattery (spouse Amy). She also leaves behind her adored 8 grandchildren: John Michael, Daniel, Kelly, Sullivan, Keller, Shane, Liam, and Quinn.
Born in the Bronx in 1940, raised Catholic, and the oldest of five children, Gail was a protector, leader, and humble giver. She married Francis Slattery in 1962 and set roots in Succasunna, NJ where they raised their 3 children. She was a fervent believer in the power of a Catholic education, and was an ever present figure at St. Therese Catholic School where all of her children would attend. She remained devoted to her faith and was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church since 1966.
To Gail, family was everything. She would repeatedly step out of her comfort zone if it meant helping her kids become better people. Now her work is complete here. We know she is pain free, enjoying long walks, and will never stop praying and loving us all.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers that have helped us care for Gail since her stroke, and in a very special way thank Irina who has been at Gail's side for many years. Your loving care and compassion always gave us comfort.
A private Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna. Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home,96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
) Her family will be celebrating her life during the summer, 2021. Donations may be made in her name to the American Stroke Association
.