Gail (DeDreu) Shahpazian
Gail (nee DeDreu) Shahpazian

Towaco - Gail Shahpazian (nee DeDreu), 58, of Towaco, NJ passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Passaic, NJ and lived in Lincoln Park, NJ before moving to Towaco in 1996. She was an office manager at Waveline, Inc. in Fairfield, NJ. Beloved wife of George Shahpazian. Devoted mother of Darryl Shahpazian and his wife Michelle. Loving daughter of Harry DeDreu and his wife Grace and the late Jennie DeDreu. Dear sister of Beverly Thomas and Mark DeDreu. Cherished grandmother of Caden. Funeral Service at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3-7 PM. www.kerimemorial.com




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
