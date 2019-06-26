|
Gaines "Bill" Phillips Jr.
Lake Hiawatha - Gaines "Bill" Phillips Jr. passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at The Country Home Memory Care in Morris Plains. He was 80.
He was born and raised in North Carolina. Bill moved to Boonton in 1956 before moving to Lake Hiawatha in 1958.
Bill was a truck driver for Synergy Gas Company in Parsippany for many years before retiring many years ago.
He was a former Republican County Committee member representing District 32 Parsippany Troy-Hills Township. Bill was also a member of Goodfellas Car Club and Volunteered at Lead East. He was avid billiards player also.
Survivors are his son John; his daughter Jean Phillips Hyatt; his sisters: Lillian Kabase; and Mary Montgomery; his granddaughter: Heather Zanfardino; his 2 great-grandchildren; and his former wife and caregiver Helena Phillips.
Celebration of his life will be June 29 from 2 pm - 5 pm at the Parsippany Elks Lodge, 230 Parsippany Road in Parsippany. Servicers are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 26, 2019