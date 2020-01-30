|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Gale M. Knecht, of Rockaway, NJ, who died on January 28, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Born in 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, Gale was predeceased by her husband Marty and her parents Michael and Florence Supnik. She leaves behind her daughters Shari and Dina, her sons-in-law Gene and Michael, her grandchildren Sara, Brina, Guido, and Jalina, her brother Bob, her sister Lee, and her sister-in-law Martha.
Gale's favorite pastimes were reading a good book, enjoying her mani-pedis, and engaging in political debates. She took great pleasure in watching her children and grandchildren perform. Before her retirement, Gale worked as a labor and delivery nurse at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ.
There will be a brief service to celebrate Gale's life at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ on Sunday, February 2nd at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the .
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020