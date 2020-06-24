Garnet McCully-McHugh
Garnet McCully-McHugh

Parsippany - Garnet McCully-McHugh of Parsippany, NJ died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home. He was 59 and a lifetime Parsippany resident. A creative and giving person, he wrote a book, developed a family game show and gave to those in need. He is the son of Gary and Helga McHugh, co-creators of the country's first dinner theater in the late 50's, the Meadowbrook in Cedar Grove, NJ. Surviving Garnet are brother Phil, sister-in-law Kathy, niece Holly and nephew Philip.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
