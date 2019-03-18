|
Gary B. Griffiths
Roxbury Township - Mr. Gary B Griffiths, 79, died on March 16, 2019 at the Regency Grande Home in Dover. He was born in Dover and was a lifelong resident of Roxbury Township. He worked for the Roxbury Township Board of Education as a groundskeeper from 1958-1988. He enjoyed going to the Roxbury Nutrition Center and the Ever - Young Seniors meetings, where he met many wonderful people there. He also enjoyed making his daily rounds to the Kenvil Post Office, different deli's, Joes Pizza, and especially Bryan's Luncheonette in Succasunna. Everyone has been so wonderful to him and looked after him before entering the Regency Grande Home in Dover.
He was the son of the late Arja and Edna Kuersteiner Griffiths. He is survived by his sister Ellen J (and Walter W Sr. ) Erck of Ringoes, NJ.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Friday, March 22 from 2 - 4 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10 am at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2019