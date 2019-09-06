Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Farmer Obituary
Gary Farmer

- - My Big Brother Gary Farmer

3/29/70-8/16/19

You were a loving Dad, Son, Uncle, Nephew and a Great-Uncle. Your caring loving heart will be missed by so many people in a special different way. You left a special place in everybody's heart, family, your friends and your best friend. Your love for cooking that came from your heart. And Oh Boy the Mets you can't forget them GO METS!! Elvis Presley you just loved his music so much you couldn't get enough of it. Just a special I LOVE YOU XXXOO RIP Finally Brother.. From Your Little Sister Romi Farmer ( Rose Farmer)
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.