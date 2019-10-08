|
My Big Brother Gary Farmer
3/29/70-8/16/19
You were a loving Dad, Son, Uncle, Nephew and a Great-Uncle. Your caring loving heart will be missed by so many people in a special different way. You left a special place in everybody's heart, family, your friends and your best friend. Your love for cooking that came from your heart. And Oh Boy the Mets you can't forget them GO METS!! Elvis Presley you just loved his music so much you couldn't get enough of it. Just a special I LOVE YOU XXXOO RIP Finally Brother.. From Your Little Sister Romi Farmer ( Rose Farmer)
Published in The Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2019