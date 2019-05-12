|
Gary Joseph Genoble
Denville - Gary Joseph Genoble, 65, of Denville passed away on May 9, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. Born in Boonton Township and raised in Parsippany, Gary settled in Denville many years ago.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-7 PM at The Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street Boonton, NJ 07005. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Christopher's Church, 1050 Littleton Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054. Letters of Condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Gary was a member of the first graduating class of Parsippany Hills High School in 1971. He was a longtime mason/contractor before becoming a diesel mechanic. Gary had a true passion for cooking and was always making food for family and friends to enjoy.
Gary is survived by his beloved daughter Gina Genoble; his brothers Henry Genoble and Anthony (Karen) Genoble; nephews Anthony Jr., Michael (Angela) and Vincent; great niece Taylor.
Published in Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2019