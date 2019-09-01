Services
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Martin Luther King Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Gary L. Nobles Obituary
Gary L. Nobles

Dover - GARY L. NOBLES OF DOVER died on August 24th. He was born in Lenoir County, North Carolina. He was a graduate of South Carolina State University. He was employed by the United States Postal Service at the Morristown Post Office for 33 years. Gary leaves behind his wife Celesta Nobles, a son Jermaine, six grandchildren, three sisters, three brothers, a God son, two brother in laws, four sisters in laws, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation is to be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6-9pm. Funeral is to be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11am. All services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 10 Martin Luther King Ave in Morristown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 1, 2019
