Wake
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Parsippany - Gary L. "Speen" Speenburgh passed away on Thursday, March 7th 2019. Gary was 71 years old.

Gary was born in the Catskill Mountains in East Jewett, NY. He graduated Cum Laude from Syracuse University. Diamond Shamrock Corporation employed him in Morristown, NJ where he lived until moving to Parsippany in 1977.

He was a Chemical Engineer managing the pilot plant for Cognis in Harrison, NJ until 2003.

Survivors include his loving wife Mary Ann (nee-La Salle) Speenburgh, his daughters Heather A. Buccarato and Holly A. Speenburgh as well as his cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Parsippany - Gary L. "Speen" Speenburgh passed away on Thursday, March 7th 2019. Gary was 71 years old.

Gary was born in the Catskill Mountains in East Jewett, NY. He graduated Cum Laude from Syracuse University. Diamond Shamrock Corporation employed him in Morristown, NJ where he lived until moving to Parsippany in 1977.

He was a Chemical Engineer managing the pilot plant for Cognis in Harrison, NJ until 2003.

Survivors include his loving wife Mary Ann (nee-La Salle) Speenburgh, his daughters Heather A. Buccarato and Holly A. Speenburgh as well as his cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2019
