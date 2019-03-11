|
|
Gary L. "Speen" Speenburgh
Parsippany - Gary L. "Speen" Speenburgh passed away on Thursday, March 7th 2019. Gary was 71 years old.
Gary was born in the Catskill Mountains in East Jewett, NY. He graduated Cum Laude from Syracuse University. Diamond Shamrock Corporation employed him in Morristown, NJ where he lived until moving to Parsippany in 1977.
He was a Chemical Engineer managing the pilot plant for Cognis in Harrison, NJ until 2003.
Survivors include his loving wife Mary Ann (nee-La Salle) Speenburgh, his daughters Heather A. Buccarato and Holly A. Speenburgh as well as his cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his wake on Thursday, March 14th 2019 from 5-8 pm or his funeral service at 11:00 am on Friday, March 15th 2019 at the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Cremation: Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to: National Alliance for Mental Illness 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203; www.nami.org.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2019