Gary Lee Keefer
October 29, 1937
December 21, 2019
Gary Lee Keefer was born in San Diego, California on October 29th 1937. He was the second son of Donald and Pearl Keefer. Gary's family left California and moved to Ouray, Colorado where he enjoyed his early childhood years. The family moved to Mount Arlington, New Jersey in 1945. Gary worked with his father at Keefer Tile Company and later with his brother-in-law at Mekeel Tile Company. Gary was a Sergeant in the United States Army and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He married Barbara Jeanne Begraft on June 6th 1964 at St. Peter's church in Mt Arlington, NJ.
Gary loved the Lake Hopatcong area and worked at Barnes Brothers and Hockenjos Marinas. His last occupation was with Morris County Mosquito Commission. Gary was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature. He enjoyed participating in 18th century living history events with his family. He very much enjoyed and had a special talent for teaching children of all ages how to start a fire using different methods.
His passing breaks the bond of a 55-year marriage to Barbara. He joins his parents Donald and Pearl, his sisters LoRaine and Joyce, brother Donald and brothers-in-law Richard Mekeel and Jack Wiard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Shirley Mekeel, and daughters Leanne Keefer Bechdel, Kathy Keefer and Kris Keefer Whelpley, sons-in-law John and Eric, grandchildren Willow, Lyra and Rigel Bechdel, and Emily and Carlin Whelpley. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Bill Begraft (Dawn), sisters-in-law Anne Puskas, Brenda Aubert (Raymond) and Mary Waldron (Ron), and numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Thank you to Sarasota Memorial Hospital Trauma Care and Tidewater Hospice (Florida) for taking such great care of us all. There will be a Celebration of Life this fall. In honor of Gary, please take a walk outside, enjoy nature and listen to some Johnny Cash songs. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice
in his memory.