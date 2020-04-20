|
|
Gayle Yannotta
83 - Gayle Frances Yannotta (nee Cougle), formerly of Randolph, New Jersey, died after a long illness on 18 April 2020, in Keansburg, New Jersey. She was 83 years old.
Gayle Yannotta is survived by her four children; Peter John of Tampa, Florida; Kathleen Knobel and her husband Tommy of Rumson, New Jersey; Lynda Yannotta of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Lauren Begansky and her husband Mark of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey; 6 grandchildren, Robert, Allison, Ryann, Grace, Max and Leo; and her brother-in-law Tony Grasso of Whippany, New Jersey. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Peter and sister, Beth.
Gayle was born on 16 March 1937 in Newark, New Jersey, to parents Bob and Una Cougle. She graduated from Barringer High School in Newark, New Jersey in 1955, after which she worked for Bell Labs (AT&T) before leaving to raise her children. After her youngest started school, Gayle returned to AT&T where she retired in 1998.
Gayle left New Jersey in 2007 and moved to Holly Springs, North Carolina where she lived for 10 years before returning to New Jersey to spend time with her family.
Gayle was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a Grandma to her 6 grandchildren. Gayle loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company.
Gayle was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly brought meals to the home of sick neighbors, volunteered with the Holly Springs Food Pantry, a member of both the Garden Club and the Holly Springs Newcomers Club. And she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy.
Gayle had asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Running 4 Answers (https://running4answers.org/), where all proceeds benefit Cure Alzheimer's Fund. This organization was chosen for their concentration on research; or
The Lewy Body Dementia Association: LBDA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the Lewy body dementias (LBD), supporting people with LBD, their families and caregivers and promoting scientific advances. The Association's purposes are charitable, educational, and scientific
A Memorial Service to celebrate Gayle's life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020