Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaynor Dilallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaynor Dilallo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaynor Dilallo Obituary
Gaynor Dilallo

Netcong - Gaynor Dilallo, 74, of Netcong, passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Regency Grande Care Center in Dover.

Born on October 12, 1945, in Dover, NJ to the late Clifford and Gaynor Tillman, Gaynor resided in Dover prior to spending her life in Netcong. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, her many lunch dates with friends, reading, cooking and baking, but most importantly, Gaynor loved being a devoted mother and grandmother.

Gaynor was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas in 1999.

Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Potillo and her husband, Shawn, Granddaughter, Isabella Potillo, sister, Barbara Ritchie and her husband, Noel and their children Tamara and Scott.

Gaynor's Life Celebration will include visiting on Thursday January 30, 2020, from 4-8 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A prayer service will be offered on Friday January 31, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. Gaynor will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaynor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -