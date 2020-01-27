|
Gaynor Dilallo
Netcong - Gaynor Dilallo, 74, of Netcong, passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Regency Grande Care Center in Dover.
Born on October 12, 1945, in Dover, NJ to the late Clifford and Gaynor Tillman, Gaynor resided in Dover prior to spending her life in Netcong. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, her many lunch dates with friends, reading, cooking and baking, but most importantly, Gaynor loved being a devoted mother and grandmother.
Gaynor was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas in 1999.
Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Potillo and her husband, Shawn, Granddaughter, Isabella Potillo, sister, Barbara Ritchie and her husband, Noel and their children Tamara and Scott.
Gaynor's Life Celebration will include visiting on Thursday January 30, 2020, from 4-8 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A prayer service will be offered on Friday January 31, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. Gaynor will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020