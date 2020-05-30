Genevieve Tierney
Genevieve "Joy" (Harrington) Tierney, 89, formerly of Convent Station, died peacefully on May 29, 2020, at Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge.
Mrs. Tierney has now joined her beloved husband of 64 years, Thomas J. Tierney, who died in March 2018. She leaves behind her sons, Thomas Jr. of Marble Falls, TX, and Richard (Bevin) of Morristown, NJ; daughters Julie Tierney Gerke (Steve) of Basking Ridge, NJ, and Elizabeth Tierney of Morris Township, NJ; 8 grandchildren: John (Lynne) Gerke, Tara (Marcus) Tomaino, and Alex, Zach, Sean, Brendan, Connor, and Kendall Tierney as well as her namesake great granddaughter, Genevieve "Genna" Gerke.
Born on October 27, 1930 in Montclair, NJ, Mrs. Tierney was the only child of the late Genevieve O'Neill Harrington and Paul C. Harrington.
After graduating as valedictorian from Oak Knoll School in Summit, Mrs. Tierney attended Caldwell College where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree. Subsequently, she became a buyer for Hahne & Company Department store and thus began her lifelong interest in fashion and shopping. Serendipitously she met her husband Tom on a Hudson River boat ride on the one day he took off from his weekend job at the A&P. It was love at first sight for Tom.
They married in June 1954 and settled in Huntington Station, Long Island. A few years later, they relocated to the Cromwell Hills neighborhood in Convent Station, NJ. They happily raised 4 children, and enjoyed golf, tennis, and entertaining with their extended family and many friends, as well as vacations to Jamaica and the Virgin Islands. Mrs. Tierney was an active member of the Mother's Guilds of Assumption School and Delbarton School as well as the Cromwell Hills Civic Association. She devoted her life to her family, who will forever remember her kind and supportive nature.
Mrs. Tierney continued her education by earning her teaching certification in elementary education and a master's degree in behavioral sciences from Kean University. She then embarked on a teaching career at Harding Township School. She was very involved in bible study and served as a eucharistic minister at Assumption parish in Morristown.
The Tierney family would like to express deep gratitude to Joy's caregivers and friends at Fellowship Village who enriched her final years with love and support. If you would like to honor her memory, contributions can be made in her name to the Associated for Retarded Citizens (ARC)/Morris, PO Box 123, 1 Executive Drive, Morris Plains, NJ 07950-0123 or https://www.arcmorris.org/donate_now.html.
Funeral arrangements will be private due to the pandemic. A Catholic Mass for Joy will be held at a future date.
Published in Daily Record from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.