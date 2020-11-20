1/
George A. Calvert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Calvert

Stanhope - George A. Calvert died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home. He was 73. Born in Dover, he lived in Stanhope for 34 years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Calvert was a Martial Arts Teacher and owner of Chester Karate Academy in Chester for 40 years prior to retiring. He enjoyed trips to Okinawa to study Karate and the history and culture of the homeland of karate. Mr. Calvert was a longtime member of the St. Cesario Society, especially the Feast.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Joan Calvert; two sisters, Lena Blanch and Madeline McPherson; and his brother, James Calvert.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong; masks are required. Please be patient and courteous of others waiting to pay respects as building capacity is limited due to current State Regulations. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Church, 4 Church Street, Netcong; masks required, building capacity limited due to State Regulations. Interment following at Stanhope Union Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved