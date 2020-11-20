George A. Calvert
Stanhope - George A. Calvert died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home. He was 73. Born in Dover, he lived in Stanhope for 34 years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Calvert was a Martial Arts Teacher and owner of Chester Karate Academy in Chester for 40 years prior to retiring. He enjoyed trips to Okinawa to study Karate and the history and culture of the homeland of karate. Mr. Calvert was a longtime member of the St. Cesario Society, especially the Feast.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Joan Calvert; two sisters, Lena Blanch and Madeline McPherson; and his brother, James Calvert.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong; masks are required. Please be patient and courteous of others waiting to pay respects as building capacity is limited due to current State Regulations. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Church, 4 Church Street, Netcong; masks required, building capacity limited due to State Regulations. Interment following at Stanhope Union Cemetery.
