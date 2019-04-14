|
|
George A. Lyon
Chatham - George A. Lyon, of Chatham, passed away on March 26, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Elizabeth and Alton Lyon, George lived in Middle Village, Queens, New York, until moving to Morris Township with his family in 1960. George has lived in Chatham for many years. A graduate of King's College in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, George went on to have a career in Information Technology with Exxon in Florham Park, New Jersey, until retirement. George was predeceased by his parents, his older sister Virginia and his twin sister Lorraine. He is survived by many cousins.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, 234 Southern Boulevard, in Chatham. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. For more info, visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 14, 2019