George Blich, Jr.
Vineland - George Blich, Jr. passed away at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on November 29, 2019. He was 88 years of age.
George was born and raised in Dover moving to Randolph in 1970 and retired to Brigantine and later Vineland.
He was a US Army Korean War veteran.
Mr. Blich co-owned and operated M&G Paving of Dover with his brother Marty, retiring in 1992.
He is predeceased by his siblings: Raymond Mitchell, Dorothy Scott, Ethel Heise , Lorraine Reed, Elizabeth Lovito and Marty Blich.
Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Faye (née Welch). Daughter: Kimberly Herring and husband Lee of Vineland. Sister: Dolores Blide of Budd Lake. Also survived by his In-Laws: Agnes Blich, Pat Esposito, Wanda Costanzo and husband Frank, Ray Welch and wife Sonia & many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 11am - 1pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 1pm after the visitation, also at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Locust Hill Mausoleum, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to the Teabo United Methodist Church, 47 Teabo Rd, Wharton, NJ 07885 or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019