George Cali
George Cali passed away September 17, 2020. He was 59.
Born in Englewood, NJ to John and Katherine (nee Manderano) Cali, George grew up in Guttenberg, N.J. His most recent residence was in Byram, N.J.
George is predeceased by his mother Katherine and his father John. He is survived by his brother John.
He enjoyed watching the NY Mets and spending time with his family.
A Chapel Service will be held at Fairview Memorial Park, 500 Fairview Ave, Fairview, NJ 07022 on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:30 am. Arrangements by the Bailey Funeral Home www.baileyfuneral.com
