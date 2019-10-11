|
|
George Dietz
Long Valley - George R. Dietz, 88, of Long Valley, NJ passed away on October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. George was born on January 15, 1931 in Oahu, HI to the late George H. and Margaret Dietz. He lived in Long Valley, and Chester, NJ for many years before moving to Heath Village ten years ago. George graduated from West Point Service Academy and served twelve years active duty in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Major. He was a proud veteran and member of the 82nd Airborne Division and proud of his 38 jumps. George was one of three founders of a company called Isomedix, a medical sterilization company which became one of the of the largest sterilization companies in the country. He was a member of the council at Heath Village, serving three years as treasurer, and member of the 50 Plus Club in Chester where George also served as treasurer for ten years.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Erna (DeVaughn) Dietz; four devoted children, George A. Dietz and wife Diana, Robert B. Dietz and wife Lili, Margaret P. DeYoung, and David M. Dietz and wife Sheri; twelve grandchildren, Ashley Sliker and John, Katherine Castanos and Brent, Thomas Dietz and Lauren, Daniel Dietz and Carrie Coates, Laura Davies and Geriant, Christopher Dietz and Kelly Sharon, Shannon Mills and Matt Koeler, Alex Dietz, Justin Dietz, Ryan Mills, Daniel Kirchner, and Anthony Kirchner; and five great grandchildren, Ava, Samantha, and Walter Sliker, Benjamin Coates, and Sampson Hofmann; and by many other loving family members and friends.
George's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9am to 11am at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd., Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am at the Funeral Home at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment with military honors will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Heath Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 430 Schooleys Mountain Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
For online condolences and information please visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019