George Erik Barnes
Parsippany - George Erik Barnes, 49, passed away June 19, 2020 in Parsippany.
Born in Boonton Township, George was a lifelong resident of the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany.
He had worked as a self employed private pilot and flight instructor.
George loved all animals and dedicated his life to saving them. He had a difficult condition that he battled his entire life. He suffered immensly and now is finally at peace. Please pray for him.
He was preceded in death by his hero, his father George N. Barnes on May 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Annette (nee Licata) Barnes; his sister, Nicolle Barnes Losonczy; his nephews, Paul N. Litwa and Andrew Losonczy; a niece, Rebecca Dwyer; his brand new great-niece, Sadie Lynn Dwyer; and a host of extended family and friends.
Due to restrictions relative to COVID, attendance at the visitation and services will be limited. Please contact his sister for details. Arrangements are with S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further details please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Parsippany - George Erik Barnes, 49, passed away June 19, 2020 in Parsippany.
Born in Boonton Township, George was a lifelong resident of the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany.
He had worked as a self employed private pilot and flight instructor.
George loved all animals and dedicated his life to saving them. He had a difficult condition that he battled his entire life. He suffered immensly and now is finally at peace. Please pray for him.
He was preceded in death by his hero, his father George N. Barnes on May 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Annette (nee Licata) Barnes; his sister, Nicolle Barnes Losonczy; his nephews, Paul N. Litwa and Andrew Losonczy; a niece, Rebecca Dwyer; his brand new great-niece, Sadie Lynn Dwyer; and a host of extended family and friends.
Due to restrictions relative to COVID, attendance at the visitation and services will be limited. Please contact his sister for details. Arrangements are with S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further details please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.