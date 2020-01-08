|
George F. Berg, Jr.
Roxbury Twp. - Mr. George F. Berg, Jr., 78, died on January 6, 2020 at the Morristown Medical Center after a brief but hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Orange and grew up in Livingston where he was a 1959 HS graduate. He lived in Succasunna for the last 44 years. He was a retired insurance claims executive that worked in the insurance industry for 54 years.
He enjoyed camping, the horse track, washing cars in the driveway, shopping, smoking cigars and spending time with his family. His boys all played soccer and he was an active member of the Roxbury Travel Soccer Program throughout their younger years. Later in life he took pleasure in watching his grandchildren play sports and carry on the torch.
He is survived by his devoted wife Frances C. (Barry) Berg of 52 years and 4 sons who were his greatest pride, Scott (and Julie) Berg of California, Brian (and Theresa) Berg of Budd Lake, Keith (and Ursula) Berg of Long Valley, and Eric (and Nicole) Berg of Flanders. He will be sorely missed by his 8 loving grandchildren: Sean, Emily, Marina, Collin, Logan, Ferris, Willa, and Reagan whom he adored. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Smigel of Succasunna, many brothers and sisters in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). Donations may be made in his honor to Thevaleriefund.com to benefit The Valerie Fund Children's Center at Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ.
