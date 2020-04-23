|
George Lucas
George Lucas, 67, previously of Newark, Irvington, West Orange and Randolph, NJ passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Budd Lake, NJ after a long battle with cancer.
George was born in Osaka, Japan on July, 14, 1952. He was a loving husband, dedicated father and adoring grandfather who enjoyed spending all of his time with his family and never missed a sporting event, play, award ceremony or concert for all of his children and grandchildren. George spent the majority of his career working for Verizon. He was a Scout Master with his sons' Boy Scout Troop and volunteered heavily with the boosters for his sons' wrestling teams. As his children grew older he enjoyed working on home repair and car projects and was always the first call for anyone who needed something fixed or built.
George is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Lucas, his son Jason Lucas and wife Daun, his son Brian Lucas and wife Jane, his three wonderful grandchildren Tyler, Mikayla and Nathan, his brother Kenneth, sister Tay, mother Emiko, brothers in law Julio and Vincent, sisters in law Sylvia, Daisy and Sara, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
George was predeceased by his brother in law, and best friend, Richard A. Weiland.
Interment Services will be held at Holy Rood and will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020