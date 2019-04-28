|
George M. Tomko
East Hanover - George M. Tomko, 91, formerly of East Hanover, NJ, passed away at his home in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Matthews RC Church, Charlotte, followed by a graveside Navy honor guard ceremony.
George was born January 21, 1928 in Newark, New Jersey to Michael and Mary Tomko. He served in the US Navy as a Corpsman during World War II and, following his service, earned a degree in Business Administration from Seton Hall University in 1953.
George married the love of his life, Valerie, on June 18, 1955 and made their home in East Hanover, NJ with their four children. During his career, he was employed by Western Electric, Sandoz and American Broadcasting Company.
George pursued his passion to serve his community as a member of the East Hanover First Aid Squad and as a member of the Township Committee 1973-1984. He also served as Mayor of East Hanover in 1977 and 1980, during which he drove key improvements for the Township.
Survivors include his sons, George M. Tomko (Beverly) of St. Louis, MO and Christopher D. Tomko (Donna) of Stanhope, NJ; his daughters, Nancy E. Tomko of Dana Point, CA and Valerie J. McDonough (James) of Charlotte, NC; 8 grandchildren, Michael (Tabitha), Jacqueline, Stephen, Maree, James (Grace), Jack, Thomas and Catherine; and 1 great-grandchild, Claire.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 28, 2019