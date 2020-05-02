|
|
George Nelson Barnes
George Nelson Barnes, 82, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St, Clare's Hospital in Denville.
Born in Newberg, NY, he was a resident of the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany since 1967.
Mr. Barnes had served in the United States Air Force and later transferred to the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged.
He was a supervisor with Marty's Shoes for over 30 years.
George was a member of American Legion Post # 249 and St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany. He was a strong and kind man who loved fishing and animals, especially his friend Pepper.
Preceded in death by his parents George and Maisie (nee Evans) Barnes; he is survied by his loving wife of 55 years, Annette Barnes (nee Licata); two beloved children, George E. Barnes and Nicolle Barnes Losonczy both of Lake Hiawatha; a sister, Gladys Walsh of Ohio; three grandchildren, Paul N. Litwa, Andrew Losonczy, and Rebecca Losonczy-Dwyer; and many nieces and nephews.
In the interest of public health, all services will be private under direction of the S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). for further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020