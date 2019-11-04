|
|
George Patrick Driscoll
George Patrick Driscoll died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home surrounded and cared for by his loved ones. He was 80.
Originally from Harrison, he was raised in Lyndhurst and graduated from Queen of Peace Highschool in 1956. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army before moving to Rockaway with his wife Joyce 53 years ago.
George was a Mechanical Contractor and co-owner of Industrial Climate Control Systems in Dover prior to his retirement. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Rockaway and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
George enjoyed boating and fishing off the Jersey Shore, wood carving, metal casting, and sculpting. A devoted family man, George cultivated a loving and supportive environment creating a bond that will last for generations. He had a quite strength and led by example. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce; four daughters: Kathleen (Peter) Duffy of Mt. Arlington, Colleen (Christopher) Robinson of Danbury, CT, Doreen (Seymour) Forman of Long Valley and Maureen (Mark) Norris of Mt. Arlington; two sisters: Elaine Clare of Egg Harbor and Kathleen O'Donnell of Humble, TX; and seven grandchildren: Patrick (Cecilia) Driscoll, Jessica and Catherine Forman, Kiera and Ian Robinson, and Brianna and Kyle Norris.
Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, November 5 at 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, November 6 at 9:15AM from the funeral home to a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 65 E. Main St, Rockaway at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests memorial contributions be made to the SMG Foundation to help provide access to healthcare for those less fortunate. (SMG Foundation 890 Mountain Ave., Suite 305, New Providence, NJ 07974 or online at smg-foundation.org/donate). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019